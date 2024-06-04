Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 412,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 768,607 shares.The stock last traded at $21.61 and had previously closed at $22.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AESI shares. Benchmark started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 5.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $2,455,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,958 shares of company stock worth $10,022,109 over the last 90 days. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AESI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

