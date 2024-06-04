Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $260.00

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 252 ($3.23), with a volume of 43482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251 ($3.22).

The firm has a market cap of £192.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 245.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 241.74.

Aurora Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.45 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.97. Aurora Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 428.57%.

About Aurora Investment Trust

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

