Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (AN3PL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.43 on June 19th

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.43 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Price Performance
