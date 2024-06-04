Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PL) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.43

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 1.43 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Price Performance
