AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 115.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 81,850.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 37,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,167,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,013,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE AN opened at $170.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.81 and a 52-week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.88.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

