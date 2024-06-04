Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $8.01 or 0.00011626 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $71.82 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010034 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001269 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,882.27 or 0.99956147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012177 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00106095 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,425,457 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,417,866.50364724 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.03708471 USD and is down -5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 456 active market(s) with $105,295,360.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

