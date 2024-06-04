B. Riley Trims Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Target Price to $5.00

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Greenidge Generation Trading Up 3.1 %
GREE opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. Greenidge Generation has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $9.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Greenidge Generation news, President Dale Irwin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,334.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Greenidge Generation Company Profile
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.
