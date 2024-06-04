Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Short Interest Update

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,180,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 11,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,356.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,014,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,842 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,618,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,997,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,992 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Banc of California by 345.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,291,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANC. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banc of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Banc of California stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 29.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

