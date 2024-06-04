Barclays Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $116.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.75.

NetApp Trading Down 1.2 %

NetApp stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 706.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

