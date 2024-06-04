Bard Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE BHR traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. 60,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,557. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.96.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.86%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.