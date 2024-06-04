Bard Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $133,917,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,640,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,812,000 after acquiring an additional 680,945 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after acquiring an additional 593,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $17,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 175,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,385. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.65%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

