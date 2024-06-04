Bard Associates Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises approximately 1.4% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth $5,576,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 27.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 47.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 27,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 20.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 105,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.79. 319,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,999. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

