Bard Associates Inc. Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the quarter. Celsius accounts for 2.2% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Celsius by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,936,696 shares of company stock worth $122,957,409 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.47. 1,616,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average is $68.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celsius

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.