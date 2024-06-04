Bard Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Bard Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 38,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,057. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

