Bard Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Bard Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.83% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ODC traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $87.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.67 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 10.14%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

