Bard Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Welltower by 2.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 28.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.08. 287,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.09. The firm has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.41 and a 12-month high of $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WELL.

A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

