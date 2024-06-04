Bard Associates Inc. Sells 1,215 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Bard Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.19% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 17.6% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE DEA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $11.98. 160,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

