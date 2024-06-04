Bard Associates Inc. Sells 23,635 Shares of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT)

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,635 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 5.77% of Duos Technologies Group worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUOT. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 10,829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of DUOT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 16,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,839. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Duos Technologies Group Profile

Duos Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:DUOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 237.64% and a negative net margin of 200.92%. Equities analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

