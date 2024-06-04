Bard Associates Inc. Sells 3,380 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Bard Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Farmland Partners makes up about 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,755,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after acquiring an additional 419,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 68,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 148,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

NYSE:FPI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.73. 33,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,514. The stock has a market cap of $516.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.74. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Further Reading

