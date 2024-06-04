Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05 and $3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to down 2.5% to ~$7.24-7.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.41 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.31-0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

