Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.310-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.350 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.20.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 11.8 %

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,595,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

