Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2024

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.310-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.350 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,595,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.91. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.