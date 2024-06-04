BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BBB Foods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BBB Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BBB Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BBB Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BBB Foods has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of TBBB opened at $24.88 on Friday. BBB Foods has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the first quarter worth $2,378,000. Sib LLC bought a new position in BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $4,756,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $6,342,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $2,821,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $6,492,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

