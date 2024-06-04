Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,774 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 8,805 shares.The stock last traded at $80.77 and had previously closed at $84.57.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.25.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 24.29%.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 4.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of Bel Fuse worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

