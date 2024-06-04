Beldex (BDX) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.33 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $215.87 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.74 or 0.05403745 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00050785 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00015977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00012059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00002981 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,713,670 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,333,670 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

