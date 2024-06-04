Beldex Price Tops $0.0338 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, Beldex has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $218.05 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.35 or 0.05414672 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00050824 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010455 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00014511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017426 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003034 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,705,714 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,325,720 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

