Bell Asset Management Ltd Acquires 3,099 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $496,541,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in MSCI by 803.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 587,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,906,000 after acquiring an additional 522,926 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 32.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,502,000 after acquiring an additional 235,290 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,422,000 after purchasing an additional 179,508 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 625,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,989,000 after buying an additional 142,910 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $493.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,419. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.63.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.53.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

