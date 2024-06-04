Bell Asset Management Ltd Acquires 7,097 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 131.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PCTY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.80. The company had a trading volume of 692,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,003. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.47. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $137.49 and a 12 month high of $230.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $3,376,393.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

