Bell Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bell Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,042. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.