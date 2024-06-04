Bell Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $5,756,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,038,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 4.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV traded up $7.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.80. 2,152,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,835. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.41 and its 200 day moving average is $204.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.