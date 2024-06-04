Bell Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Bell Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,856. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.80 and a 200 day moving average of $151.83. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $184.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,004 shares of company stock valued at $32,182,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

