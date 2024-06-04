Bell Asset Management Ltd Purchases 43,619 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Bell Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,619 shares during the period. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 64.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 51,349 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,286. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,746 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,203. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

