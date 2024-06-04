Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.83. 8,527,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,370,377. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. UBS Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

