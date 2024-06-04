Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 537.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,842 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $349,710,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,769 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,137,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,123,000 after purchasing an additional 63,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,988,000 after purchasing an additional 156,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 111,408 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMBS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.63. 290,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,030. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

