Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 35 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,033,000 after purchasing an additional 49,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE NOW traded up $11.73 on Tuesday, reaching $671.84. 2,490,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,130. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $526.11 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $736.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $735.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

