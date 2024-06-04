Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.64. 36,975,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,699,154. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

