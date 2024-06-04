Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 63.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,111. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

