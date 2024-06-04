Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

