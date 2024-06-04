Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.30. 1,387,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,658. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.