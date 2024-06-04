Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOV stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.14. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.62 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 1,246.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Movado Group by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

