Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $86.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Best Buy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $86.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $87.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,165,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,052,023 shares of company stock valued at $170,313,900. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

