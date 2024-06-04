Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $5.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.33. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Big Lots will post -10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

