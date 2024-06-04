Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) PT Raised to $63.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BIRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.26.

NYSE:BIRK opened at $58.73 on Friday. Birkenstock has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Birkenstock will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,152,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

