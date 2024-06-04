BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading 3.9% Higher This Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $70,501.55 or 0.99957691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $875.54 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012037 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00107755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00003986 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 69,075.82996469 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,208,877.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

