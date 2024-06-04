Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.71 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,391.57 billion and approximately $30.71 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $70,610.43 on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.80 or 0.00672426 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00064861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00088313 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,707,684 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

