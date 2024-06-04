Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $30.71 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,391.57 billion and approximately $30.71 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $70,610.43 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.80 or 0.00672426 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00064861 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00088313 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000282 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,707,684 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
