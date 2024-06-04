Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.05

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.05 and last traded at $63.05, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.05.
Bitcoin Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97.
About Bitcoin Group
Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
