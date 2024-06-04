Bitcoin Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,391.01 billion and $32.97 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $70,581.98 on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.59 or 0.00676644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00065470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00088974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,707,753 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

