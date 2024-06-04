Bitcoin Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,391.01 billion and $32.97 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $70,581.98 on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.59 or 0.00676644 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00065470 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00088974 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000289 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,707,753 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
