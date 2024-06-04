BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Shares Purchased by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in BK Technologies were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other BK Technologies news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 8,169 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $112,487.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 13,605 shares of company stock worth $186,272 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $13.35. 1,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,678. BK Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 million, a PE ratio of 663.00 and a beta of 1.18.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

BK Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

Further Reading

