BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $979.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.47. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $55.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 388.58%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock TCP Capital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 101,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

