Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Heard Capital LLC

Heard Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,404 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 9.9% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heard Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Blackstone worth $149,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 914.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 20.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.64. 521,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,925. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

