Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Lifted by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 914.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 11.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 20.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Blackstone by 84.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,052,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $133.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.01.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

